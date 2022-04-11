Cwm LLC Invests $482,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 358.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $149.80 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $142.53 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.36 and a 200-day moving average of $175.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.25.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

