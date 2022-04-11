Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $266.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.42 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.06 and a 200-day moving average of $318.13.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

