Cwm LLC Purchases New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $70.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.72. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.79 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

