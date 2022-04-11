Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 2,784 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $1,891,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

NYSE:CB opened at $216.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.74 and a 200-day moving average of $195.63. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

