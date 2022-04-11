Cwm LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,638,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,003,000 after buying an additional 428,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,508,000 after buying an additional 314,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.03.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $218.21 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.92 and its 200-day moving average is $216.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.85 and a beta of 1.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

