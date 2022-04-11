Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Sells $210,800.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $210,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $253,000.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $288,000.00.

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $39,711,000. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.