D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Shares in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of Endeavour Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXK has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.28 million, a PE ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.35. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

