D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 14,010 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,010 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 249.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,265 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,160,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,442 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH opened at $19.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PATH. Macquarie raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.