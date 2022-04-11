D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $433,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE HWM opened at $34.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

