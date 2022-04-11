D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,622,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,962.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,914,000 after acquiring an additional 931,957 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,111,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,823,000 after acquiring an additional 807,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,344,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,510,000 after acquiring an additional 615,305 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $62.08 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $70.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.72.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

