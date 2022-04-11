D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 314 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $55.82 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.42.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.