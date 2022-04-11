D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 701 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,287,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $179,819,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,547,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,952,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,338,000.

DFAX stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71.

