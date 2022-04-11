D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 373 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PACW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $99,414,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after buying an additional 879,754 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,103,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,846,000 after buying an additional 596,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 508,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after buying an additional 317,598 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PACW opened at $38.55 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PACW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

