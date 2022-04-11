Dana Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dana in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. Dana has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Dana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Dana by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,295,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 62,244 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Dana by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dana by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,420,000 after purchasing an additional 270,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

