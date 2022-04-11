Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $107.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average of $124.49. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

