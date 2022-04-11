Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,548,000 after buying an additional 139,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,972. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $153.81 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

