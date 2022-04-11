Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 580,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,136,000 after purchasing an additional 406,017 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,532 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,055,000 after purchasing an additional 58,092 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $6.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.49 and its 200 day moving average is $322.63. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.20 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.44.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.