Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 978.2% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,766 shares of company stock worth $3,118,989. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM remained flat at $$118.36 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,481. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $122.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

