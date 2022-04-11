Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 245 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 148,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,338 shares of company stock worth $841,676 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,584. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $95.83.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

