Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 318 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $481.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,097. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.68. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $417.54 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

