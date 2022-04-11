Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 4,818 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,926 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,215,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,065,000 after acquiring an additional 660,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after acquiring an additional 606,445 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 267,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,571. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.