Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $12.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $433.21. The stock had a trading volume of 66,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,433. The company has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.52.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

