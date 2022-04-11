DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $576,104.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $576,104.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,216,164 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

