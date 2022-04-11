DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 11,391 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,978,000 after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 73.8% during the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 7,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.04.

ZBH stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.40. 8,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.48. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

