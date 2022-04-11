DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,197,249 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,944,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197,249 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $401,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.17. 24,612,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $311.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

