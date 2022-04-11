DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 285,355 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 481.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285,355 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.22% of Teladoc Health worth $31,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.59.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.29. 63,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,254. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

