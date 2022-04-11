DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 7,112 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,906 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $12,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.