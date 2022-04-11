DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AON were worth $15,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $332.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $336.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.04 and its 200-day moving average is $296.66. The company has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

