DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,297 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.26% of Flowers Foods worth $15,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,370,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 257,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after buying an additional 248,352 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,174,000 after buying an additional 197,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 389,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 175,690 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.83. 24,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,967. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.27.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

