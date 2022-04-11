DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 454 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.15% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $67,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,975,000 after purchasing an additional 136,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 158,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,224,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,927. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.66. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

