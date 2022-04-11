DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 6,882 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equinix were worth $94,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $9.55 on Friday, hitting $768.78. 367,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,724. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 138.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $713.12 and a 200-day moving average of $762.86. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $662.26 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.83%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total value of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.22.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

