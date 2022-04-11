DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.67.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $294.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.53 and its 200 day moving average is $298.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

