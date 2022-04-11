DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 418,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $102,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 358,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.62.

NYSE ITW traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.65. 821,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,818. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.86. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.86 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

