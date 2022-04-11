DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.34 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,024 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.72. The stock had a trading volume of 37,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.55.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

