DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $50.11 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.34% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $50,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.11.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,214 shares of company stock worth $11,633,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $298.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,835. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 98.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.57.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

