DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $59.79 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,387 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.43% of Cognex worth $59,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cognex by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $115,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cognex by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 607,083 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Cognex by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.44. 700,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,335. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Cognex Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.