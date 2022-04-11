DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $73.28 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,132 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.18% of Yum! Brands worth $73,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 18,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 805,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.31. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $111.63 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

