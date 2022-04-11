DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.64% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $13,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Shares of NYSE:MEG traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.77. 865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,334. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.23 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Price bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

