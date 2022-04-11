DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 42,067 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of Waste Connections worth $39,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $143,938,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $138,143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,283,000 after acquiring an additional 684,880 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,565,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

WCN stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.49. 33,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.47 and its 200 day moving average is $130.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.66 and a twelve month high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

