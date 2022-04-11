DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,774 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $34,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,399,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.24. 63,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,435. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

