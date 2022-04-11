DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 167.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,295 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of Enphase Energy worth $28,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,172,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,908,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 3,190.2% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 200,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,119,000 after buying an additional 194,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $11.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.14. 1,819,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,033. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.41 and a 200-day moving average of $183.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.39.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

