DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.28% of J. M. Smucker worth $40,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,226,000 after buying an additional 90,698 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,608,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,128. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.27 and its 200 day moving average is $131.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. UBS Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.