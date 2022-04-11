DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 229,966 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 229,966 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $167.83. 154,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,904,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.05. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,615 shares of company stock worth $79,871,232. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

