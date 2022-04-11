DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,529 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $16,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after buying an additional 1,299,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after buying an additional 1,262,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,856,000 after buying an additional 604,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,228,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,342,000 after acquiring an additional 531,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,746. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.73. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.