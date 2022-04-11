DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 546 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.33% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $53,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.79. 7,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,143. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

