DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 69,403 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69,403 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in JD.com were worth $28,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $56.81. 240,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,866,498. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.79 and a beta of 0.65.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

