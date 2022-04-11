DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,261 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 51.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.57.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $8.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $406.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,287. The company’s 50-day moving average is $428.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.21. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $375.63 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

