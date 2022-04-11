Derbend Asset Management Sells 192 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Derbend Asset Management lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $54.09. 837,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,110,957. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

