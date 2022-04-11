Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Stake Boosted by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop bought 128,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of DM stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

