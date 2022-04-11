Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $83.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

